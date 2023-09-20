UT Tyler freshman enrollment breaks record third year in a row

“The University of Texas at Tyler is becoming a first-choice, four-year university for our local high school and transfer students,” said David Barron.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler is celebrating a record-breaking enrollment year, seeing its largest enrolled freshman class for the third year in a row.

In addition, UT Tyler is working on retention rates among new transfer and graduate along with professional students.

“We welcome all new and returning students to this academic year,” said UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP.

The total fall 2023 enrollment for the university is 9,761 students. Of those, first-time-in-college freshmen made up 1,328 of those students, which is a 14% increase from 2021.

New transfer enrollment is 1,163 students, which is an overall increase of 9.72% – the highest in the last three years – while graduate programs saw a 21% increase with 692 students, which is the highest from the last five years.

UT Tyler continues to improve it's student service and strategic enrollment initiatives to better support the region, fostering enrollment growth.

“The University of Texas at Tyler is becoming a first-choice, four-year university for our local high school and transfer students,” said David Barron, UT Tyler vice president of enrollment management.

Fall 2023 Enrollment Highlights include:

• Largest entering freshman class in institutional history – 1,328

• Largest First-Time-In-College (non-CAP) students in institutional history – 1,181

• Highest number of top 10% incoming freshmen – 232

• Highest number of top 25% incoming freshmen – 548

• Highest increase in new transfers in the last three years – 1,163