New student loan forgiveness can have an impact on student loan borrowers

Student loan forgiveness helping ETX borrowers

TYLER, Texas — The student loan forgiveness plan isn’t for every borrower who took out student loans.

“I did rack up a lot of loans while I was at SFA…it’s just part of the process," said Briana Heard, a UT Tyler Master's Graduate of 2021.

A process that involved a lot of hard work to get where she is today. Heard graduated with her masters at UT Tyler in 2021 with a double major in psychology and Spanish.

"Oh man, so I have $55,000 in student loan debt right now…so we’re going to pay it off one by one," Heard said.

Dollar by dollar is how many Americans are paying off their student debt. The news of loan forgiveness comes as a big relief for many.

"As students, we work super hard to get where we are," Heard said.

Loans taken out on or before November of 2021 will be forgiven, giving many alumni a chance to focus on other bills.

"It’s going to impact those who have borrowed student loans for future. In the estimation a third of those students have 10k in loans or less and because UT Tyler is a low-cost budget institution a lot of our borrowers are going to get a lot of their loans completely forgiven," said David Barron, Associate Vice President of University enrollment management at UT Tyler. "So, it’s going to make a big impact."

Though ten thousand may not be much for those who have thousands of dollars in debt, any drip in the bucket will help.

"It would help significantly because I don’t have ten thousand dollars hanging out of my pocket right now. But I still wish we could do more as a nation right now," Heard said.