TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler and Jacksonville College announced Monday their partnership to ease the way for students to earn degrees from both institutions.

With the partnership, undergraduate students from Jacksonville College may complete an associate degree and transfer to UT Tyler to complete a bachelor's degree without loss of credit or recognition for approved courses.

"We strengthen our region by increasing the number of residents who hold college or university degrees," UT Tyler provost and vice president for academic affairs, Dr. Amir Mirmiran, said. "This partnership allows both institutions to make those degrees more accessible."

The institutions will develop online transfer planning guides to ensure the courses listed are transferable between both schools.

"As an alumna of UT Tyler for both my undergraduate and graduate degrees, I am well acquainted with the quality education UT Tyler provides," Jacksonville College vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, Marolyn Welch, said. "I could not be more pleased that Jacksonville College students will be afforded an accessible transition to the next phase of their educational journey right here in the Eat Texas region and at such a prestigious institution as UT Tyler."

There will also be financial assistance opportunities, degrees to be awarded and options for the reverse transfer of credit.

UT Tyler offers 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs at its facilities in Tyler, Longview, Palestine, and Houston.