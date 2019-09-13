Thanks to a gift from the Jasper family, the University of Texas at Tyler has launched a chemical engineering program.

UT Tyler will become the only college in northeast Texas that offers the degree. The addition of the Jasper Department of Chemical Engineering also means the college has the only comprehensive school of engineering in the region, also offering mechanical, civil and electrical engineering.

UT Tyler President Michael Tidwell said the Jasper family was an ideal fit for the program, pointing to their embrace of values such as innovation, integrity and excellence.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.