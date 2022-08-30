UT Tyler to launch computer engineering program

Computer engineering is a section of electrical engineering that combines parts of electronic engineering and computer science.

TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler will soon offer a bachelor of science in computer engineering to prepare students for a variety of career opportunities in the technology field.

In an announcement Tuesday, the university said the degree will be a part of the UT Tyler College of Engineering and launch in fall 2023.

“With the addition of this program, we will have the most comprehensive portfolio of engineering programs in East Texas,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “The new offering will also help strengthen the workforce by providing qualified computer engineers who will be more than ready to help meet the needs of our region and state.”

Computer engineering is a section of electrical engineering that combines parts of electronic engineering and computer science. The degree plan will give students the foundations and skills necessary for designing, developing and optimally operating secure computer systems and related technology, according to UT Tyler.

“The new computer engineering program will create tremendous opportunities for students to prepare for careers in a rapidly changing, high-tech field and to contribute to an evolving and highly specialized workforce,” said Dr. Hassan El-Kishky, professor and Department of Electrical Engineering chair. “We are very excited about the opportunities the new program will bring to the region and state.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states computer engineering professionals earned a median salary of $119,560 as of 2020. Job opportunities can be found in technology, manufacturing and research fields as well as government positions.