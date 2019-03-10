TYLER, Texas — Republican strategist Karl Rove told local leaders he wants them to “realize not everything is affected by politics, and to look at the underlying strength in the American economy.”

Rove was the guest of honor Thursday at The University of Texas at Tyler's second annual Leaders and Legends event.

The former senior adviser and deputy chief of staff to former President George W. Bush spoke to gathered business and community leaders about issues including the political climate and the economy.

