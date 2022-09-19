UT Tyler medical school accepting applications

The medical school will be the first in East Texas history.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas’ first ever medical school is accepting applications.

UT Tyler’s School of Medicine will welcome it’s first class next fall and interviews are happening now.

Nearly 4,000 aspiring doctors have applied from across the state. Now, the selection committee has the task of narrowing that down to the 40 students who will makeup the first class.

Over the summer, the UT System Board of Regents approved a $100 million grant to support the school.

Next is getting construction off the ground. UT Tyler hopes to begin after getting the final seal of approval from the board in November.

The new medical school building is set to be completed in 2025. In the meantime, medical students will have classes at the health science center on Beckham Road and UT Tyler's campus.

"We'll be looking for students who have a focus on maybe serving disadvantaged communities, like rural communities, or communities of color, and who have a particular interest in doing primary care," said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun.

The application deadline is Nov. 1.