Amateur sleuths get their detective on at UT Tyler mock mystery event

Participants collected evidence from the scene, analyzed it in the crime lab, interviewed suspects, and submitted a arrest warrant.
Credit: Courtesy
The UT Tyler criminal justice department on Saturday held a 'Murder Mystery at UT Tyler' event.

TYLER, Texas — Amateur detectives were launched into solving a mock murder case this past weekend as the University of Texas at Tyler for the first time recreated a criminal justice program for the public.

Participants worked in teams of 10 people on Saturday to complete the “Murder Mystery at UT Tyler” as they spent about an hour collecting evidence from the scene, analyzing it in the crime lab and interviewing suspects. Once a team reached its conclusion, it submitted an arrest warrant. The team was then entered into drawings for prizes from local businesses.

Associate professor of criminal justice Danielle Bailey, who coordinated the event with Jennifer Wooldridge, said they have for the past several years organized a mock crime scene for students in the Crime Scene Processing course. This year, they added the murder mystery for the community, hoping it would be fun and educational.

