TYLER, Texas — The Lone Star Conference officially expanded to 19 member institutions on Monday with the additions of eight colleges, including the University of Texas at Tyler.

Other universities that will join the LSC are as follows:

Dallas Baptist University

Lubbock Christian University

Oklahoma Christian University

St. Edward’s University

St. Mary’s University

Texas A&M International University

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

While the Patriots will play Division II opponents, they will not be eligible to compete for championships until September 2021.

With 19 members, the LSC is the biggest conference in NCAA Division II. The LSC, founded on April 25, 1931, started as a five-member conference of Texas-based schools and with the latest expansion, the conference boasts 14 members in Texas, two in Oklahoma, two in New Mexico and one in Arkansas.

“This is a historic day for the Lone Star Conference as we welcome eight new members and become the largest and most dynamic conference in NCAA Division II,” said LSC Commissioner Jay Poerner. “Individually and collectively, our 19 member institutions embody the very best in Division II with a shared commitment to community, academics and athletics excellence.”

ABOUT DIVISION II

Division II is a collection of more than 300 NCAA colleges and universities that provide thousands of student-athletes the opportunity to compete at a high level of scholarship athletics while excelling in the classroom and fully engaging in the broader campus experience. This balance, in which student-athletes are recognized for their academic success, athletics contributions and campus/community involvement, is at the heart of the Division II philosophy.

All three NCAA divisions emphasize athletics and academic excellence for their student-athletes; after all, the NCAA’s overall mission is to make athletics an integral part of the educational experience at all member schools. The differences among the divisions emerge primarily in how schools choose to fund their athletics programs and in the national attention they command.

Most Division I institutions, for example, choose to devote more financial resources to support their athletics programs, and many are able to do so because of the large media contracts Division I conferences are able to attract, mostly to showcase the publicly popular sports of football and men’s basketball.

Division II student-athletes are just as competitive and in many cases just as skilled as their Division I counterparts, but institutions in Division II generally don’t have the financial resources to devote to their athletics programs or choose not to place such a heavy financial emphasis on them.

LSC ATHLETICS

The LSC will conduct conference championships in 18 sports (nine men and nine women).

Men's championships include:

Football

Cross Country

Soccer

Basketball

Baseball

Indoor Track and Field

Outdoor Track and Field

Golf

Tennis

Women's titles will be determined in:

Volleyball

Soccer

Cross Country

Basketball

Softball

Indoor Track and Field

Outdoor Track and Field

Tennis

Golf

