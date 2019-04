UT- Tyler Palestine Campus closed Thursday, April 18 due to water outage.

According to the campus, due to storm damage at the City of Palestine water treatment plant, there is no water at this time.

The campus says the city asked for emergency water use only for the next 48-72 hours.

The campus will remain closed Friday, April 19, unless the situation improves.

For more information you may contact Beverley Golden at 903-330-0495.