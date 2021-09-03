UT Tyler parts ways with women's head basketball coach, staff

The University of Texas at Tyler Athletic Director Dr. Howard Patterson recently announced that head women's basketball coach Jeannette Mosher and her staff will not have their contracts renewed for the upcoming season.



Mosher led the Patriots for three seasons after being hired prior to the 2018-19 season and finished her tenure as UT Tyler head coach with an overall record of 16-48. Mosher's best season came in her first year as UT Tyler head coach as she led the Patriots to a record of 13-11 in the program's final year competing against Division III competition.



"We appreciate Coach Mosher for her contributions to the program and Department and wish her nothing but the best moving forward," Dr. Patterson said, "Coach Mosher and the women's basketball program are an integral piece to the program's transition into Division II and for that we are grateful."



The Patriots finished with records of 3-23 and 0-14 in Mosher's final two years at the helm of the program, including a mark of 1-35 in Lone Star Conference play.



A national search for the next head women's basketball coach at UT Tyler will begin immediately.