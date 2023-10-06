UT Tyler professor awarded more than $300,000 to fund nanomedicine testing

Aryal will use the funding to improve models for nanomedicine testing in the future which will reduce animal experimentation.

TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences and health outcomes Dr. Santosh Aryal received a $307,859 award gifted from the National Institute of Health on Friday.

Aryal will use the funding to improve models for nanomedicine testing in the future which will reduce animal experimentation.

“His dedication to advancing cancer research and treatment is inspirational. We are immensely proud of this accomplishment and look forward to witnessing the impact,” said Dr. Amy Schwartz, dean of the Fisch College of Pharmacy.

With a specialty in nanotechnology and nanomedicine, Aryal is focusing on using camouflaged nanoparticles to treat cancer.

Aryal has been appointed as one of the 11 experts on the Small Business Innovation Research by the National Cancer Institute to distribute grants to small businesses that are developing cancer treatments.

In addition, one of Aryal's articles was recognized by the American Chemical Society for his research on nanoparticles with the Editorial Choice Award.

“Receiving this award is truly a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Fisch College of Pharmacy faculty and the supportive environment at UT Tyler,” said Aryal.

Aryal earned his Bachelor of Science in chemistry and biology, and his Master of Science in organic chemistry from Tribhuvan University in Nepal. His PhD in bionanosystem engineering was received from Chonbuk National University in South Korea.