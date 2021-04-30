UT Tyler preparing for first-ever outdoor graduation ceremonies

But now, with COVID-19 guidelines in place, graduating Patriots will get their time to shine in the university's first-ever outdoor commencement celebration.



"This will be our first commencement since the fall of 19 and our first time outside so we’re excited do use the facilities that we have," said David Barron, UT Tyler AVP for Enrollment. "We’re going to have all of our 2020 graduates, as well as our spring '21 graduates. We’re going to have two days of commencement ceremonies with three events each day. So, we'll have six ceremonies total. We’re going to have almost 1,700 students that will be graduating and we anticipate having a total of 16,000 people attending those six ceremonies."



UT Tyler says they will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for social distancing. Families of graduates will be in groups and mass will be required.



"Really it’s about logistics, getting people in, out, parking," said Barron. "The different ceremonies will have different parking lots so that we can rotate people in and out. Tickets are required for the events, so those that are attending we have provided that information and it is on our website."



There show will go on, rain or shine, according to UT Tyler. If it does rain, spectators will be given UT Tyler-braded ponchos.