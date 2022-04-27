UT Tyler receives $100,000 donation from Tyler engineering firm to fund student projects

EMA Engineering and Consulting currently employs 27 UT Tyler graduates and about eight student interns, according to the university.

TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler recently received $100,000 from a Tyler-based engineering company to support special projects where students gain valuable educational experience and improve college facilities.

Through its gift, EMA Engineering and Consulting has established the EMA Engineering and Consulting Dean’s Legacy Projects Endowment for special projects of the College of Engineering.

“If not for the UT Tyler College of Engineering, EMA would not be where we are today,” said Mike Clendenin, EMA president/CEO and UT Tyler alumni. “I see it as the life blood of our future, so we’re very excited to lend our support.”

The endowment will give funding toward the College of Engineering infrastructure and facility needs. Students will get to design useful projects like a remotely-accessible, table-top wind tunnel system for the thermal-fluids lab and a golf cart bay.

“Legacy Projects enable the college to make critical enhancements to its facilities while providing students engaging enrichment experiences that improve their career readiness,” Javier Kypuros, College of Engineering dean said. “This gift is just a part of what Mike and EMA have done for UT Tyler through the years, and we are eternally grateful.”

One of the first graduates of the UT Tyler mechanical engineering program, Clendenin has served the College of Engineering on the Department of Mechanical Engineering Industrial Advisory Board and the Advisory Council.