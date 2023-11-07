UT Tyler School of Medicine facility construction underway

“We’re going to be the No. 1 rurally focused medical school in the country,” UT Tyler School of Medicine Founding Dean Dr. Brigham Willis said.

As work is underway to construct the UT Tyler School of Medicine facility, a foundation is also being laid for what leaders say will be a top-notch education system that allows for improved health in East Texas.

UT Tyler School of Medicine Founding Dean Dr. Brigham Willis has a vision for the school.

