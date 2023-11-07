UT Tyler School of Medicine facility construction underway

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired in July 2023
As work is underway to construct the UT Tyler School of Medicine facility, a foundation is also being laid for what leaders say will be a top-notch education system that allows for improved health in East Texas.
UT Tyler School of Medicine Founding Dean Dr. Brigham Willis has a vision for the school.
“We’re going to be the No. 1 rurally focused medical school in the country,” Willis said.
