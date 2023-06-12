UT Tyler shares their helpful details for students interested in transferring

Depending on your desired major and future career, make sure you speak to an academic advisor to ensure the best path for you.

TYLER, Texas — Attending community college is a great financially friendly option may students partake in every year. Some of the benefits include: flexible class schedules, finishing general education requirements for less, and taking time to explore what your passions are.

As transfer season looms ahead of us, UT Tyler shared some helpful tips for successfully transferring to their university.

These are UT Tyler's transfer student do's and don'ts:

DO:

Understand what credits are eligible for transferring

Review tuition costs

Take advantage of your professor's office hours and connections

Get involved in student activities

DON'T:

Expect everything to be at the same university you previously attended

Forget to fill out FAFSA paperwork

Be afraid to ask for help. Advisors are there to help you reach your educational goals

UT Tyler Community College offers a variety of different transfer partners. Depending on your desired major and future career, make sure you speak to an academic advisor to ensure the best path for you.

Patriot Pathways

A Patriot Pathway offers students a defined roadmap of what courses to complete at Tyler Junior College during their freshman and sophomore years. It also lists remaining courses required from UT Tyler during their junior and seniors years leading to the completion of a bachelor’s degree.

UT Tyler partners with local community colleges to facilitate a seamless transfer of earned credits to UT Tyler degree plans. The established partnerships are with the following community colleges:

Texas Direct

Texas Direct is the state’s effort to formulate direct pathways between two- and four-year institutions.

Students who successfully complete the Texas Core Curriculum and Field of Study at any public two-year college automatically receive an associate degree through the Texas Direct Transfer Degree program.

Those who qualify can transfer their courses directly to their selected major.

All four-year universities must apply eligible students’ credits directly to their selected major. Students who've completed their required credits do not have to repeat any lower-level courses for their major.

Fields of Study (for Spring 2023):

Texas Transfer Framework

A vital component of the Texas Transfer Framework is the Field of Study Curriculum which is a set of lower-division courses that transfer and apply to a degree program, as required by state law, Texas Education Code, Chapter 61, Section 61.823, and Coordinating Board rules, Texas Administrative Code, Title 19, Part 1, Chapter 4, Subchapter B.

Under the new agreement, a complete FOSC will consist of the following elements:

Discipline related Texas Core Curriculum courses

Up to 12 semester credit hours of Discipline Foundation Courses

At least 6 semester credit hours of Directed Electives

If a student successfully masters all the courses in an FOSC and transfers to another Texas public institution of higher education, the courses will transfer to the student’s selected major.

If a student completes the FOSC, the Texas Core Curriculum, and any college or university courses required of all students regardless of major, the student will complete all their lower-division courses.

If a student transfers with an incomplete FOSC, each completed FOSC course transfers and applies to the to their designated degree program. The institution might require the student to complete additional lower-division courses in order to qualify.