The University of Texas at Tyler announced today that mass communication major Cooper Adams of Troup was awarded a scholarship by the Shreveport Journalism Foundation.

Adams received the Orland Dodson Memorial Scholarship for $1,000. The Shreveport, Louisiana-based foundation gives the scholarship annually to an outstanding junior or senior majoring in journalism or mass communication.

“Cooper is not only the first recipient from UT Tyler, but also the only student from any Texas school to receive the scholarship,’’ said Dr. Dennis Robertson, interim chair of the UT Tyler Department of Communication in a press release.

Adams is preparing for a career as a photojournalist, writer and educator.

“Receiving this scholarship has reassured me that I am going into the field in which I was meant to be,’’ Adams said in a press release. “I am thankful for this opportunity and cannot wait to see where it takes me.”

