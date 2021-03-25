UT Tyler students react to becoming eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on March 29

"I was very excited to read that on the news," Katherine Jennings said. "I'm looking forward to getting it as soon as possible."

TYLER, Texas — On March 29, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all Texans 16 and older.

For Katherine Jennings and Joshua Menhennett, both juniors at UT Tyler, it's an encouraging sign.

"Once I'm fully vaccinated, this may sound silly, but I really want to go roller skating," Jennings said.

"One of the things I've missed out on is just recreational sports," Menhennett said.

Both describe a year full of challenges but when they heard about becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, their thoughts were a bit different.

"I was kind of baffled because it just seems like really fast, especially because two weeks ago who knew what was going to get it," Menhennett said.

Menhennett says he's probably going to wait a few months before getting the vaccine.

"I think I won't react terribly to it and I don't have any fears about it, but I plan to just kind of lead the way and that this is the way we get back to safety for UT Tyler," Menhennett said.

Jennings wants the vaccine as soon as possible to protect her family.

"This year has definitely been stressful," Jennings said. "I have a very large family and so worrying about them and all the places they've been and the concern of accidentally giving the virus to our family members is definitely something that weighs heavy."

You may be wondering if you need to wait until March 29 to sign up for your vaccine?

"They can still go ahead and sign up now," Jennifer Ware, Regional Director of Communication for CHRISTUS Health, said. "We added, between Sunday and Wednesday, around 7,000 appointments. And as of noon today [Wednesday], we still have around 4,800 available."

Ware says even with more people now eligible, the number of vaccinations they're administrating is the same.