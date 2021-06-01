UT Tyler to begin spring semester online only due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas — Due to a high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Smith County and across the state, UT Tyler will start off its spring semester online.
According to a statement from UT Tyler, the decision was made in consultation with the university's faculty senate.
All classes during the first week of classes, Jan. 11-16, will be taught online. The second week, Jan. 18-23, all classes, except for laboratories, clinical, and studios will be taught online.
The remainder of the semester, Jan. 25 to April 30, will be face-to-face and hybrid classes will resume their original instruction mode as stated on the university's website.
Residence halls remain open and available for students to return to campus at their convenience.