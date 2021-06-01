UT Tyler to begin spring semester online only due to COVID-19

Spring semester to begin Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

TYLER, Texas — Due to a high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Smith County and across the state, UT Tyler will start off its spring semester online.

According to a statement from UT Tyler, the decision was made in consultation with the university's faculty senate.

All classes during the first week of classes, Jan. 11-16, will be taught online. The second week, Jan. 18-23, all classes, except for laboratories, clinical, and studios will be taught online.

The remainder of the semester, Jan. 25 to April 30, will be face-to-face and hybrid classes will resume their original instruction mode as stated on the university's website.