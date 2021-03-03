UT Tyler to continue mask policy while reviewing Abbott's latest executive order

TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced an end to the statewide mask mandate on Tuesday , giving universities and colleges across the state the opportunity to implement their own mask policies.

University of Texas at Tyler said they will continue the mask policy in the meantime as officials review Abbott's order, according to a statement from university officials on Wednesday.

“The University of Texas System, The University of Texas at Tyler and other UT institutions are currently reviewing Governor Abbott’s order and consulting with state and higher education agencies and officials to determine how it may affect our operations. As we learn more, we will provide additional information,' the university's statement read. "In the meantime, UT Tyler will continue to follow all of our current COVID-19 protocols."