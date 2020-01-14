TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler and Trinity Valley Community College announced Tuesday a partnership to offer a pathway for nursing students to earn both associate and bachelor degrees in four years.

This partnership is a continuous effort to help address the state’s nursing shortage.

“The University of Texas at Tyler is pleased to join efforts with Trinity Valley Community College to produce quality nurses who will, in turn, strengthen healthcare in the region as well as the state,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and vice president for academic affairs. “These students will hold highly-respected degrees from both institutions.”

The partnership will allow eligible TVCC nursing students pursuing an associate’s degree in nursing to concurrently enroll at UT Tyler and obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“We have always enjoyed a great relationship with UT Tyler, and this partnership will provide such a fantastic opportunity to complete both degrees at the same time,” said Dr. Helen Reid, TVCC Health Science Center provost. “UT Tyler has a long history of providing high-quality nursing education, and we are proud to partner with them to provide this opportunity for our students here at TVCC.”

UT Tyler has a similar partnership with Kilgore College. In addition, UT Tyler's nursing program offers classes all year long, allowing more students to join the program and graduate earlier.

