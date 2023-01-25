UT Tyler University Academy in Longview announces expansion

Interested families are encouraged to attend the open house event, Jan. 26

LONGVIEW, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy announced that its Longview campus has expanded to offer 130 additional openings for the 2023-24 school year.

The campus will be adding two kindergarten classes and one additional classroom for each grade one through four.

Interested families are encouraged to attend an open house event, which will be 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the campus and a second open house event will be 10 a.m. to 1p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the campus.

Beginning Feb. 15, the 2023-24 application will be available online at uttua.org/admissions.

As a state-funded charter school, there is no student tuition. When a charter school has more students who want to attend than they have seats available, a lottery system is used to determine their enrollment.

Although applications are accepted year-round, the lottery for the 2023-24 school year will be held April 14.