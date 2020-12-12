UT Tyler, Workforce Solutions offer sanitization training

The UT Tyler Longview University Center will host the virtual training 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 to 18. The class fee is $225.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Workforce Solutions East Texas, along with The University of Texas at Tyler, is offering virtual training to community members and businesses on how to maintain a healthy and safe environment for employees and patrons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UT Tyler Longview University Center will host the virtual training 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 to 18. The class fee is $225.

Participants should register by Friday at bit.ly/uttylercovidsafetyforbusiness.

“Our goal when we approached this partnership was to increase East Texas’ resiliency and viability by providing an enduring response to the COVID- 19 pandemic. The training provides mitigation not only for the spread of this disease but also helps businesses locally to reduce the risk for the flu and common cold seasons,” said Tim Smith, Workforce Solutions East Texas business services manager.