SAN ANTONIO — Newly-hired University of Texas at San Antonio head football coach Jeff Traylor announced Wednesday his early signing class, which consists of eight highly decorated players from the state of Texas, including an East Texan.

RELATED: IT'S OFFICIAL: Jeff Traylor signs 5-year deal to become head football coach at UT San Antonio

RELATED: WATCH: Jeff Traylor holds first press conference as UTSA head coach

RELATED: Robert E. Lee head coach Kurt Traylor to join brother's staff at UT San Antonio

The early signing class includes three offensive players, three who are projected for the defensive side of the ball, one athlete and one specialist.



Seven of the early signees come from the high school ranks, while one is a redshirt sophomore transfer from Oklahoma State.

The signees are listed below:

JayVeon Cardwell - Cornerback; Cibolo, Texas (Steele HS/Oklahoma State)

Dan Dishman - Tight End; League City, Texas (Clear Falls HS)

Jamal Ligon - Defensive End; Tyler, Texas (Tyler Lee HS)

Jaylon Lott - Running Back; Carrollton, Texas (Hebron HS)

Everett Orenstein - Place Kicker/Punter; Houston, Texas (Langham Creek HS)

Cam Peters - Quarterback; Stafford, Texas (Stafford HS)

Asyrus Simon - Defensive End; Humble, Texas (Atascocita HS)

Donyai Taylor - Athlete; Shiner, Texas (Shiner HS)

The early signing period will continue through Friday, December 20, while National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

RELATED: EARLY NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2020: East Texas student-athletes sign the dotted line

Adding to his staff, Traylor has also hired the following assistant coaches as of Wednesday, December 18:

Barry Lunney Jr. - Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

- Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Daniel De Prato - Special Teams Coordinator

- Special Teams Coordinator Nick Graham - Cornerbacks

- Cornerbacks Julian Griffin - Running Backs

- Running Backs Jess Loepp - Safeties/Recruiting Coordinator

- Safeties/Recruiting Coordinator Matt Mattox - Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

- Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Rod Wright - Defensive Line

- Defensive Line Kurt Traylor - Tight Ends/Fullbacks

UTSA football fans in search of the best season tickets for the 2020 season at the Alamodome can place a $50 priority deposit to receive first access to season-ticket seat selections.

Current season-ticket holders do not need to place a deposit for 2020 renewals, which will be sent directly to them at a later date.



For more information, click here and a member of the UTSA Ticket Staff will reach out to answer any questions.