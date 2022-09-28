Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say

It was preceded by a chase between Border Patrol and a "suspect vehicle," authorities say.

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 taken to local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.

According to UPD Chief Daniel Rodriguez, the crash was preceded by a chase that began when Border Patrol agents started pursuing a vehicle "approximately four to five miles out west of Uvalde." It eventually struck a "truck tractor" in the city, starting a chain reaction that resulted in a third pickup also being hit.

All victims were inside "the suspect vehicle." Those who died weren't identified, and the injured victims were taken to hospitals in Uvalde and San Antonio to be treated, Rodriguez said. Their conditions weren't specified, and police haven't said if anyone will be facing charges.

🚨Vehicle Accident Alert🚨 US HWY 83/ 90 CLOSED UPD Officers and First responders are on scene of a three vehicle... Posted by Uvalde Police Department on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

