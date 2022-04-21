Vehicle removed from Lake Jacksonville

No one was in the vehicle.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department was notified by a local fisherman of a vehicle that was found in approximately 25 feet of water near Buckner Dam on Lake Jacksonville.

The dam is located off of County Road 3108 in Cherokee County.

A dive team and a towing company worked together to remove the vehicle from the lake.

The vehicle that was recovered was a 1999 Ford F150 pickup which was last registered to an address in Rusk, Texas.

The owner of the vehicle it was registered to was located. Investigators learned the vehicle was stolen in 2014.