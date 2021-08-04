COVID-19 vaccination clinic set at Longview VA facility

LONGVIEW, Texas — Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Longview VA Clinic.
Veterans of all ages, regardless of if they are enrolled with Veterans Affairs, their spouses and caregivers are eligible to receive a vaccine, according to the VA.
A walk-in shot clinic also is scheduled at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.
