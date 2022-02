The floral shop, Moss, has been in business for almost 10 years and moved downtown five years ago.

TYLER, Texas — Locally owned flower shop Moss is in full swing for Valentine’s Day.

The downtown Tyler business is the place where “flowers are fair.” The floral shop has been in business for almost 10 years and moved downtown five years ago.

Owner Megan Lissner said Valentine’s Day is her busiest time of the year, followed closely only by Mother’s Day.