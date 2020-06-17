VAN, Texas — Van and Carlisle independent school districts have canceled all male workouts due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Van ISD announced there have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff, including one person who is affiliated with the boys athletic program.

The boys athletic staff member has had contact with students. As a result, all workouts for male sports are canceled indefinitely. Female workouts will continue as scheduled as they work out at a separate location.

None of the other three staff have been in contact with students.

All four staff members who tested positive are under quarantine, and all facilities are being sanitized according to CDC guidelines.

At Carlisle ISD, a family member of one of the student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all workouts for male sports are canceled indefinitely.