Van Police warns people to watch out for homemade spikes found on Interstate 20

This has been the third spike reportedly found within the last two weeks.

VAN, Texas — The Van Police Department is warning the public of homemade spikes found alongside the Interstate 20 between farm road 17 and 110.

The latest spike was discovered by a motorist on the westbound side between mile marker 543 and 544. The motorist was unharmed, but his tire suffered some damage.

Three spikes have been reportedly discovered within the last two weeks.