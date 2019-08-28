VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office and Grand Saline police are investigating a phone scam in the area.

According to the sheriff's office, someone is calling area businesses claiming to be from a corporate office. The scammers are telling people to transfer cash to a prepaid card to handle the situation.

The sheriff's office says if you feel like you were contacted by the scammer, contact your local police department.

The sheriff's office also says people should never give money to people they do not know.