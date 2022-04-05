Van Zandt County commissioners accept sheriff's resignation

During a special meeting Wednesday, commissioners said another session will be held Monday afternoon to select the next sheriff.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from April 30, 2022

Van Zandt County commissioners on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Sheriff Steve Hendrix, who is accused of giving a false statement to a peace officer.

Hendrix, who has served as sheriff for roughly a year and half, gave his resignation to Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick on April 29. His letter to Kirkpatrick states his last day will be May 14.

During a special meeting Wednesday, commissioners said another session will be held Monday afternoon to select the next sheriff.

According to the Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office, Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sgt. Blake Snell were found to have witnessed ex-chief deputy Craig Shelton's use of excessive force against an inmate, identified as Nicholas Crouch, and lied to a Texas Ranger when interviewed prior in December 2021, according to the indictment handed up by a local grand jury.

In his letter of resignation, Hendrix said he made the decision after careful thought, prayer and consulting with his family. He called it an honor to serve as sheriff.

"After carefully weighing the consequences of negative publicity for our county, I have decided that my resignation is the right choice not just for myself, and my family, but also for Van Zandt County," Hendrix wrote in his letter.