VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County has issued a burn ban, according to the City of Van Fire Department.

As of October 2, no outdoor burning is allowed.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

RELATED: Smith County to issue citations for illegal burning, ban remains in effect

RELATED: Henderson County extends burn ban for another 28 days

RELATED: Morris County issues burn ban for 90 days

RELATED: Cherokee County issues burn ban