VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Jail has been removed off of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards' non-compliant list.

The jail was previously deemed non-compliant on issues related to appropriate use of restraint chairs and inmates preparing food without supervision.

The jail has since been removed from the TCJS non-compliant list on the commission's website.