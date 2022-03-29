Van Zandt County judge provides statement after sheriff, deputies get indicted

Giving a false statement to a peace officer is considered a Class B misdemeanor.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick said the indictments made against Sheriff Steve Hendrix and two of his deputies do not require the county commissioners to take action.

Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sergeant Blake Snell were found to have witnessed an event of excessive force by another officer and lied to a Texas Ranger when interviewed in December 2021, according to the Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office.

All three men were indicted March 25 on charges of giving a false statement to a peace officer.

"Van Zandt County has no comment at this time regarding the misdemeanor indictments of Sheriff Hendrix and two deputies on misdemeanor charges of false report to a peace officer," Kirkpatrick said. "The misdemeanor indictments do not statutorily mandate, or allow, any type of action by the commissioners' court against the sheriff or the two deputies."

The Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office was notified of an incident of excessive use of force against an inmate by a member of the sheriff's office.

On Jan. 10, 2022, Craig Shelton, former chief deputy at the Van Zandt Sheriff's Office, admitted to the Texas Rangers that he had struck a handcuffed individual in the face without justification.