VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An Edgewood man faces up to 40 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, according to the U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

According to the attorney's office, Timothy Dwayne Henson, 51, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Jan. 7.

According to information presented in court, on two separate occasions in July of 2018, Henson sold methamphetamine during controlled purchases in Van Zandt County.

On Sep. 9, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence in Van Zandt County and recovered methamphetamine.

Henson admitted to being involved in a conspiracy to obtain and distribute methamphetamine and also responsible for the distribution of at least 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Henson was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 8, 2018, and charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.