On Thursday around 12:30 p.m. a federal fugitive was arrested following a joint multi-agency investigation between the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Division.

According to officials, Timothy Henson was wanted by the ATF and the United States Marshals Service for various narcotics offenses relating to the distribution of controlled substances in Van Zandt County.

Officials say Henson was arrested without incident in the Edgewood area.

Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Texas Parks and Wildlife, ATF, U.S. Marshals Service (Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force) and the Wills Point Police Department to execute this arrest.