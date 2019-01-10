VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found on Farm-to-Market 751 on August 22.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriffs Office, around 7:37 a.m. deputies responded to FM 751, south of the Rolling Oaks Community.

Investigators say a male subject age 39 had been fatally struck by a vehicle.

This remains an active investigation.

If anyone has information related to this incident, contact Investigator Jones at the Van Zandt County Sheriffs Office (903) 567-4133.