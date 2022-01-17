Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office arrest 3 in log splitter theft

The case will be forwarded to the Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Three people accused of working together to steal a log splitter from a Van Zandt County subdivision residence were arrested Friday.

Christopher Lee Collard, 37, John Adam Patterson, 20, and Kaitlyn Renee Dennis, 20, are all charged with engaging in organized criminal activity (theft).

Patterson also had an existing warrant for a bond forfeiture for criminal mischief ($750 to $2,500), police said.

The sheriff's office said an investigation led officers to arresting Collard, Patterson and Dennis in connection with a log splitter stolen from a residence in Callender Lake subdivision.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix said he appreciated the extra hours that went into investigating this case. He also thanked Constable Pat Jordan who assisted in the arrests.

This case will be forwarded to the Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

"DA Tonda Curry and myself are working hard to arrest and then get convictions to keep criminals behind bars," Hendrix said.

Because the trio is accused of theft (a Class A misdemeanor), the engaging in organized crime charge is considered a state jail felony, according to the law.