Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office searching for man missing since mid-September

If you have any information, please contact the VZCSO at 903-567-4133.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Sept. 16.

The VZCSO says Todd Moses disappeared on or about Sept. 16, 2021 from the Grand Saline area.

Officials say his vehicle was recovered, however his whereabouts are still unknown.

Moses stands 5'6 and weighs about 150 pounds. He has "Rebel" tattooed on the left side of his neck and a lightning bolt in a cloud tattooed on his left hand.