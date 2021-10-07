Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office searching for teen who went missing in mid-September

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person.
According to the VZCSO, Nate Greene, 18, was last seen on Sept. 17, on Goss St. in Wills Point. He was reported missing on Sept. 23. Officials say Greene moved to Van Zandt County from Illinois about two months ago to live with grandparents. He has not made contact with his family since the day he was last seen.
He could be driving a 2006 silver Ford Focus with the back driver's side window broken out. It has a license plate number of: JYL8180
He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you see him, please contact the VZCSO at (903) 567-4133.