Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who went last week.

According to the VZCSO, Makayla Hopkins, 24, went missing Aug. 22, which was her birthday. She was last seen at the Red Roof Inn in Addison.

Hopkins has two dogs with her, one with a service vest and one with a harness. Both dogs are brindle.

Officials say Hopkins drives a green Fiat.