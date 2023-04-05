x
Van Zandt County creates task force to fight fentanyl epidemic; officers find dealers who reportedly supplied drug to 13-year-old overdose victim

District Attorney Tonda Curry says the task force is comprised of officers from county and state law enforcement agencies.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was produced March 15, 2022.

The Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office has created a task force to combat the fentanyl epidemic.

According to District Attorney Tonda Curry, the task force is in response to the "appearance of illicit fentanyl in at least one Van Zandt County school."

Curry says the task force is comprised of officers from county and state law enforcement agencies.

"In their first operations, task force officers successfully searched a residence whose occupants supplied the drug to a 13-year-old overdose victim," Curry said. "Officer seized a large quantity of illicit pills and a handgun from the residence."

More information is set to be released during at press conference Wednesday afternoon.

