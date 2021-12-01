x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Van Zandt man in custody after shooting that left victim in "extremely critical" condition

The suspect, Shane David Baronet, was taken into custody and is being on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a bond set at $150,000.00.
Credit: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A victim is in "extremely critical" condition after a Monday shooting in Ben Wheeler, deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff are reporting. 

Sheriff deputies were called to a shooting on Nov. 29 near  Z CR 4814. Witnesses say a male victim had been shot by a neighbor. 

The victim was taken by helicopter to a Tyler hospital. Law enforcement says his condition is "extremely critical." 

The suspect, Shane David Baronet, was taken into custody and is being on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a bond set at $150,000.00.

This is incident is currently still under investigation.

Related Articles

In Other News

City of Tyler holds fifth annual Rosa Parks Day