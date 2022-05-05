Van Zandt County appoints new sheriff

During a special meeting on Monday afternoon, the Commissioners appointed Joe Carter as the next sheriff for Van Zandt County.

During a special meeting on Monday afternoon, the Commissioners appointed Joe Carter as the next sheriff for Van Zandt County. This comes after the resignation of Sheriff Steve Hendrix was accepted by the court on May 4, who is accused of giving a false statement to a peace officer.

In his letter of resignation, Hendrix said he made the decision after careful thought, prayer and consulting with his family. He called it an honor to serve as sheriff.

"After carefully weighing the consequences of negative publicity for our county, I have decided that my resignation is the right choice not just for myself, and my family, but also for Van Zandt County," Hendrix wrote in his letter.

He said he will continue to serve as sheriff until midnight May 14, and he appreciates the strong working relationship he's had with Kirkpatrick and the commissioners court.