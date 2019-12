MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Youth Softball Association reported vandalism to five of their fields on Monday.

President of the organization Scott Beck said that the incident was unusual due to the fact that the youth baseball league also has fields in the park that remained untouched.

“We saw five of the fields, the only ones used by the girls, those were the ones that were torn up. The boy’s fields were fine,” Beck said.

