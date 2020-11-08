Memorial scheduled for Vanessa Guillen Friday in Houston

Guillen will be laid to rest in the city she grew up in.

HOUSTON — Vanessa Guillen's memorial service will be held this week in Houston at the same high school she attended, according to the family's attorney.

The Fort Hood Army Specialist will then be laid to rest at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home in southeast Houston.

The family's attorney said a public memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 14 at Chavez High School from noon to 8 p.m. The funeral and burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. Her remains were found on June 30, near the Leon River.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen then shot and killed himself in the early morning hours of July 1 when police approached him in Killeen. Cecily Aguilar was also charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Aguilar told police Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer in the armory room on post then the two of them dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains in three separate holes.

Guillen's family and their attorney said Guillen was being sexually harassed but she did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.