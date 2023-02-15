POLICE: Vapes with high THC levels being found on Kilgore ISD campus

In Texas, the possession of any amount of THC is a felony, according to criminal defense law firm Guest & Gray.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department says they've seen an increase in vape pens filled with Tetrahydrocannibinol (THC) on Kilgore ISD campuses.

According to the KPD, KISD has a school-based K9 officer, Dodo, who's trained to sniff out all kinds of illicit items that are prohibited from campus. Dodo was introduced on the campus of KISD in January 2023.

"Dodo wants to remind parents and guardians that vapes are prohibited on campuses, and unfortunately, we are finding some vapes with high THC levels (active ingredient in marijuana) content that can get our kiddos in deep trouble," the KPD said in a statement. "We are concerned that some students aren't even aware of what they may be vaping."

Our school-based K9, Dodo, loves his new job. He is proud to work at this great school district. He has been trained to... Posted by Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

According to the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), smoking, using, or possessing e-cigarettes or tobacco products at a school-related or school-sanctioned activity on or off school property is prohibited by state law. And in Texas, the possession of any amount of THC is a felony, according to criminal defense law firm Guest & Gray.

Some school districts in East Texas have seen a umber of students be charged for bringing vape pens on district property.

According to Tyler ISD, as of January 2023, 65 students had been charged with a felony for having a vape with THC oil while on campus.