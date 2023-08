Any student found vaping at school will now be sent to a disciplinary alternative education program.

CARTHAGE, Texas — Changes in state law mean Carthage ISD is changing its policies regarding student vaping and hairstyle rules, among other things.

The school board approved its 2023-24 student code of conduct at a special meeting Friday, Aug. 4.

