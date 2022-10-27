x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Variety of Halloween activities on tap across East Texas

With Halloween just around the corner, take a look at events across East Texas.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — With Halloween just around the corner, children and adults alike will be heading out in their favorite costumes hoping to scare up some fun treats and creepy adventures.

And with plenty of festivals, haunted houses and other eerie activities happening around East Texas, the ghosts, princesses, clowns, superheroes and other costume characters are sure to be entertained.

Fall Festival & Spooky Trail, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Piney Park, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Tickets: $12 to $15. Information: https://www.pineypark.com/

Read more from our news partners, Tyler Morning Telegraph

RELATED: Trunk-or-Treat, Dia de los Muertos event to fuse Hispanic, American cultures in downtown Tyler

RELATED: No, legitimate reports of contaminated Halloween candy are not common

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out