Variety of Halloween activities on tap across East Texas

With Halloween just around the corner, take a look at events across East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — And with plenty of festivals, haunted houses and other eerie activities happening around East Texas, the ghosts, princesses, clowns, superheroes and other costume characters are sure to be entertained.

And with plenty of festivals, haunted houses and other eerie activities happening around East Texas, the ghosts, princesses, clowns, superheroes and other costume characters are sure to be entertained.

Fall Festival & Spooky Trail, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Piney Park, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Tickets: $12 to $15. Information: https://www.pineypark.com/ .